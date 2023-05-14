ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $455.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,942. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.