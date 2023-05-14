Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Up 36.1% in April

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics
In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 548.64% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.