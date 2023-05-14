Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Up 36.1% in April

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.64. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 548.64% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

