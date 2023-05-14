Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Up 17.2% in April

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 74,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SENEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 32,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,024. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.25 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

