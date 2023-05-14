Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $199.00 on Thursday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 548,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 413.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 312,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

