Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,605 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.54. 1,104,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

