Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

SCHM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.20. 237,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

