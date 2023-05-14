Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Schneider National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

