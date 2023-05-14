Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Sandon Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Sandon Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a current ratio of 68.80.
Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile
