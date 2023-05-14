SALT Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $10,178.34 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025266 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,923.32 or 1.00055115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03279576 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,808.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

