SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $74.19.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

