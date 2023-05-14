Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $8.00 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Safe has a market capitalization of $166.76 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $8.00 or 0.00029888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00064266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00128434 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00041227 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.61294295 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

