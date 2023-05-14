Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004785 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $25,263.15 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.28828173 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

