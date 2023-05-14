Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 41,698 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,698 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 3.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 750,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

