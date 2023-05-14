Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 17,224 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

NYSE SAP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 655,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $137.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.