Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.58. 291,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.