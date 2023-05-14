Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Sylvamo makes up about 1.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Sylvamo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SLVM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 342,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,128. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

