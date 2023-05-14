Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

