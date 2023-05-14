Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,068 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 131,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 89,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,919.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 131,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $303,383.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,718 shares of company stock worth $722,846. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

