Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,588,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,993 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
