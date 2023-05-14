Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. 504,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.