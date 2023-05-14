Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,648 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 875.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 324,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.