Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 33,905 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Triumph Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

TGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

