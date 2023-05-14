Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.72.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. Roblox has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 68.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

