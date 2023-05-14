Robert W. Baird Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $20.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

