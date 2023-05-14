Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.31% of Robert Half International worth $24,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $95.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

