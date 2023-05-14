RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.39.

NYSE RNG opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $31,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $83,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

