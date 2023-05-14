RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.39.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

