Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.30 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.72 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.