Reviewing Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tempo Automation and Plexus are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Plexus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.64 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Plexus $3.81 billion 0.63 $138.24 million $6.05 14.28

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plexus has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tempo Automation and Plexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Plexus 1 0 4 0 2.60

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 958.57%. Plexus has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Plexus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Plexus shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Plexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Plexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90% Plexus 4.00% 15.24% 5.11%

Summary

Plexus beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The company was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.

