Reviewing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emeren Group and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $81.41 million 2.81 $5.90 million $0.09 42.22 Skyworks Solutions $5.12 billion 3.02 $1.28 billion $6.93 14.02

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Skyworks Solutions 1 8 16 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Emeren Group and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Emeren Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 143.42%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $118.46, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group 7.25% 0.88% 0.73% Skyworks Solutions 21.70% 26.74% 16.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Emeren Group has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Emeren Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.