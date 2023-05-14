Request Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.84 million and $729,002.28 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025241 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018600 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,793.52 or 1.00054786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08923959 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,048,284.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

