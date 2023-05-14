renBTC Price Down 10.7% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $200.23 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $27,341.65 or 1.01460116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

