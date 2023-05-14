Relay Token Price Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $74.39 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

