Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Critical Review

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 7.61% 18.50% 6.71% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.63 billion 1.36 $223.75 million $3.29 18.07 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ESAB and Reelcause’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Reelcause.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ESAB and Reelcause, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 3 0 2.75 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESAB currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than Reelcause.

Summary

ESAB beats Reelcause on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water. The company was founded by Jian Liang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

