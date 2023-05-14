RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

