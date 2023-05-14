Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.6% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 2,756,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

