Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.