Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

