Rain Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.