Rain Capital Management LLC Buys 787 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $205.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.