Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Head-To-Head Survey

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Radius Global Infrastructure and Star, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 1 3 2 0 2.17 Star 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Star.

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Star’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $135.46 million 11.75 -$60.69 million ($1.54) -9.56 Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Star has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure -45.09% -5.82% -1.74% Star N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Star on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About Star

(Get Rating)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.