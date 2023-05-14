QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.63 million and $180.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.61 or 1.00045534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159493 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

