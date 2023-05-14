Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock valued at $32,294,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

