Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $266.01 million and $27.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00009490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.45 or 0.06707005 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,654,927 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

