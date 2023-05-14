Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRDN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 5,500 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

