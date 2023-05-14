Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 342.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 136,508 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Public Storage worth $49,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $295.99 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $293.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

