PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $2.56 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.00.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

