PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $2.56 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.