ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. 3,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

