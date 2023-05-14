Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.91 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00015668 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $76.91 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,892.12 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.23921177 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,221,493.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

