PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Holdings Trimmed by Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson cut its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,969 shares during the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics makes up approximately 4.3% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Johnson & Johnson’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCT traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 in the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

